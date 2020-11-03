American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $2,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 97.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 80,314 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter valued at $734,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 284,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,593,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,657,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,065,000 after purchasing an additional 99,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 73,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $28.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.60. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $30.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.22). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $283.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes acquired 3,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.51 per share, with a total value of $98,352.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 21.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMH. Berenberg Bank started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Homes 4 Rent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.47.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

