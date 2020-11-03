Dupont Capital Management Corp Makes New $2.30 Million Investment in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 57,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bruker by 109.2% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Bruker during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Bruker by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,576 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

BRKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Bruker from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Bruker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Bruker from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Bruker from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Bruker from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.95.

NASDAQ BRKR opened at $44.03 on Tuesday. Bruker Co. has a one year low of $30.78 and a one year high of $54.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.70 and a 200 day moving average of $40.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.11. Bruker had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The firm had revenue of $511.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bruker news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 800 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $30,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,650.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI), and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST) segments.

