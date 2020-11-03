Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Catalent were worth $2,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Catalent by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 1.5% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 2.1% during the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 13,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in Catalent by 14.5% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CTLT shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Catalent from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their price objective on Catalent from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $62.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.78.

Shares of CTLT opened at $88.53 on Tuesday. Catalent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.04 and a 12-month high of $96.38. The stock has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.76, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.11.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $947.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.62 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 182,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $15,673,688.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 1,680 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.99, for a total transaction of $159,583.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,433 shares of company stock worth $18,142,719 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

