Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 16,333 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 26.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,333 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Evergy were worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,561,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,034,000 after acquiring an additional 544,438 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Evergy by 26.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in Evergy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 180,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Evergy during the second quarter worth $281,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Evergy alerts:

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $56.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.07. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.01 and a 12 month high of $76.57.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68. Evergy had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Evergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Evergy in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.90.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri. It generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas and oil, uranium, wind, hydroelectric, landfill gas, and solar energy sources, as well as other renewable sources.

Recommended Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.