NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Acquired by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 236.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,908 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,286 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2,643.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,309 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 6,079 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 401 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NXPI. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $159.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.59.

In other news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 3,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $403,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,532,627.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jasmin Staiblin acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $134.30 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,820.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NXPI opened at $137.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $38.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,961.57, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.40. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $58.41 and a fifty-two week high of $145.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.66%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

