Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $2.38 Million Stock Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 592,909 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $2,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 41,068.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,571,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,047,000 after acquiring an additional 24,511,373 shares in the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 459.4% in the second quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 14,958,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,448,000 after purchasing an additional 12,284,687 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,747,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,715,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,930,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,235,000.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $46.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.03 and a 200-day moving average of $29.95. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.02 and a 52-week high of $70.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 2.81.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $0.65. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 13.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $126.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 80.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CZR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.54.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

