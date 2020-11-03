The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) is Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 759,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,719 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble accounts for 2.9% of Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $105,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 54.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,392,929 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,511,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,649,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 2.3% in the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 47,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on PG. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $138.50 on Tuesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $145.87. The company has a market capitalization of $343.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

In related news, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 39,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total transaction of $5,290,049.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,140 shares in the company, valued at $18,019,026.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 51,867 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.94, for a total transaction of $7,413,868.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,356,860.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 464,081 shares of company stock worth $64,904,025 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

