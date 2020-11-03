Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Chubb were worth $8,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CB. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.7% during the third quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 45,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Chubb by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 30,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the third quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Welch Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the third quarter worth approximately $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB opened at $134.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $58.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.74. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $87.35 and a twelve month high of $167.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.19). Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total transaction of $128,783.97. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,634.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair upgraded shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded Chubb from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Chubb from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chubb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.13.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

