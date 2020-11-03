DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 8,486 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,486 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $8,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 3.7% in the third quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 23,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 7.1% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.0% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Shares of XEL stock opened at $71.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.84. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.58 and a 1-year high of $74.41.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Xcel Energy’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th.

A number of research analysts have commented on XEL shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.14.

In other Xcel Energy news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 99,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $7,116,595.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,795,180.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.