The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Position Decreased by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 27.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,559 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.0% in the third quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 6.3% during the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 2.6% during the third quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 39,381 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total value of $5,290,049.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,019,026.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 10,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $1,451,177.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,724,156.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 464,081 shares of company stock valued at $64,904,025. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $138.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.89. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $145.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.72%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PG. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

