CAPROCK Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

CAPROCK Group Inc. reduced its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,326 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,632 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 336.0% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HPE stock opened at $8.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.62. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $7.43 and a 12 month high of $17.59. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -445.50, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.22.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 8th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Standpoint Research raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, 140166 reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.86.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data from edge to cloud. The company offers industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

