Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 469 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 79.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,363,000 after buying an additional 64,216 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 122.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 53,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 609.2% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 7,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 15,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $285,600.00. Also, SVP John Kuhlow sold 2,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.09, for a total value of $383,426.33. Insiders have sold a total of 97,163 shares of company stock worth $13,352,218 over the last 90 days. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $122.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.56. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.29 and a 1-year high of $144.35. The firm has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.00.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.09%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JBHT. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.39.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

