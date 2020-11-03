Railway Pension Investments Ltd Acquires 6,300 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,585,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 2.3% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $220,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 6.0% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 52,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 100,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,935,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 267,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,120,000 after buying an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 19.0% in the third quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. 62.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of PG stock opened at $138.50 on Tuesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $145.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.95 and its 200-day moving average is $127.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PG. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.50.

In other news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 51,867 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.94, for a total transaction of $7,413,868.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,356,860.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 39,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total transaction of $5,290,049.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,019,026.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 464,081 shares of company stock worth $64,904,025. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.