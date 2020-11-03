IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in IDEX by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in IDEX by 2.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in IDEX by 1.0% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in IDEX by 1.7% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEX by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 6,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEX alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on IDEX from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Boenning Scattergood upgraded IDEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on IDEX from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IDEX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.82.

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $178.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $184.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $104.56 and a 12-month high of $194.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.05.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.20. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 15.71%. Equities research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 1,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.90, for a total value of $350,222.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 740 shares in the company, valued at $133,866. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Yates sold 15,397 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total transaction of $2,774,077.49. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,763 shares in the company, valued at $5,182,229.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,983 shares of company stock valued at $4,475,939 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Further Reading: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.