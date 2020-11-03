The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC trimmed its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,211 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises 1.5% of Avestar Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $4,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,520,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,051,447,000 after purchasing an additional 487,686 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,587,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,331,000 after buying an additional 1,737,306 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 54.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,142,000 after buying an additional 7,392,929 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 10,757,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,304,000 after buying an additional 33,600 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 3.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,532,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,797,000 after buying an additional 273,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $398,940.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 51,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.94, for a total value of $7,413,868.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,356,860.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 464,081 shares of company stock worth $64,904,025. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $138.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $145.87. The company has a market cap of $343.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

