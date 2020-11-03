Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,626,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $826,061,000 after buying an additional 168,837 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,388,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,577,000 after acquiring an additional 325,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,176,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,390,000 after acquiring an additional 102,142 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,580,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,999,000 after acquiring an additional 528,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 883,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,641,000 after acquiring an additional 204,973 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total transaction of $266,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,800 shares in the company, valued at $12,573,972. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total transaction of $757,357.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 151,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,201,892.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,505 shares of company stock valued at $11,743,887. 2.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EXR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $121.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.60.

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $115.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.33 and a 200-day moving average of $100.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a PEG ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.23. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.70 and a 1-year high of $120.29.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $279.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.08 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.79% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

