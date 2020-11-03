Hartford Investment Management Co. Reduces Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Evergy by 27.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,561,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,034,000 after purchasing an additional 544,438 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Evergy by 26.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in Evergy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 180,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,706,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 2nd quarter worth $281,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evergy during the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Evergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Evergy in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Evergy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.90.

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $56.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.01 and a 52 week high of $76.57.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.68. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evergy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri. It generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas and oil, uranium, wind, hydroelectric, landfill gas, and solar energy sources, as well as other renewable sources.

