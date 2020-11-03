Howard Wealth Management LLC Sells 428 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Howard Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,520,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,447,000 after buying an additional 487,686 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,587,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,306 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 54.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,392,929 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 10,757,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,304,000 after acquiring an additional 33,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 3.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,532,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,797,000 after acquiring an additional 273,187 shares during the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.50.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 39,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total transaction of $5,290,049.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,019,026.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $398,940.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 464,081 shares of company stock worth $64,904,025 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PG stock opened at $138.50 on Tuesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $145.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.95 and its 200 day moving average is $127.89. The company has a market capitalization of $343.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

