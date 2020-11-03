CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,013 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 34,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 9.4% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 12,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 0.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 312,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 146,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,829,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 54,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $21.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.47. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.58 and a 1-year high of $29.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.05. The company has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.34, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.96.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a positive return on equity of 15.31% and a negative net margin of 6.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.52%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CNP. Mizuho upped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.61.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Houston Electric T&D segment electric transmission and distribution services to electric utility. It owns 236 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 68,053 megavolt amperes.

