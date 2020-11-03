Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $5.50 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 30.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,320 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VGK. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.0% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 564.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 61,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after buying an additional 52,546 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,073,000 after buying an additional 25,888 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 5,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $50.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.13. Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $36.29 and a fifty-two week high of $59.09.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

