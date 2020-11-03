Hartford Investment Management Co. Reduces Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,203 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IFF. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 82.1% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on IFF. Bank of America started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Stephens initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.09.

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $105.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.27. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.14 and a 12 month high of $143.87.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 49.92%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Taste and Scent. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.