Hartford Investment Management Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,189 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 59.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 67,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,037,000 after buying an additional 25,065 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,286,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,382,000 after acquiring an additional 57,675 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 189.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,742,000 after purchasing an additional 12,722 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 40,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,149,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 5.5% during the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.18, for a total transaction of $3,381,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 146,105 shares in the company, valued at $49,409,788.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $2,662,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,073,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,500 shares of company stock valued at $11,600,780 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:TYL opened at $387.44 on Tuesday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $247.22 and a 1 year high of $404.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $368.55 and a 200-day moving average of $350.43. The stock has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.04, a PEG ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.74.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $342.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $359.55.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

