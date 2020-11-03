Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 101,674 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,240 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RF. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 42,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 8,279 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC increased its stake in Regions Financial by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 109,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 6,808.0% during the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 6,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 6,808 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 20.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 295,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 50,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 4.5% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RF opened at $13.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.29. The stock has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.60. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $6.94 and a 1-year high of $17.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Regions Financial had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Regions Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Regions Financial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Regions Financial from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

