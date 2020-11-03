Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,189 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,508,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,563,956,000 after buying an additional 670,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,286,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,382,000 after acquiring an additional 57,675 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 477,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,779,000 after purchasing an additional 7,427 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 437,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,555,000 after purchasing an additional 17,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 163.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 347,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,391,000 after purchasing an additional 215,358 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $387.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.04, a P/E/G ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.74. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $247.22 and a 12-month high of $404.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $368.55 and its 200-day moving average is $350.43.

In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.28, for a total value of $5,556,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 152,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,077,580.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 10,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.18, for a total value of $3,381,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 146,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,409,788.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,500 shares of company stock worth $11,600,780. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $423.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $359.55.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.