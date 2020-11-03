IFP Advisors Inc Cuts Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,671 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,726 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $4,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 243.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 201.6% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 13,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total value of $2,658,708.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $270.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $278.53 and its 200 day moving average is $258.67. The stock has a market cap of $291.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Argus increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on The Home Depot in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.13.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

