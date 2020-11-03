Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,506 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $6,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 51,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.4% in the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 10.0% in the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 104,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,894,000 after purchasing an additional 9,426 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,256,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 334,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ATVI shares. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

In other news, CAO Jesse Yang bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.00 per share, with a total value of $80,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Claudine Macartney sold 12,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total value of $1,110,346.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,904 shares of company stock worth $5,286,012. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $76.40 on Tuesday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.51 and a 52-week high of $87.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.04. The stock has a market cap of $58.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.70.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

