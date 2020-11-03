Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $1.10 Million Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Hologic by 202.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 37.5% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Hologic by 37.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Hologic in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. 93.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HOLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hologic from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Hologic from $63.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.50.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $70.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.34. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.49 and a twelve month high of $73.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, surgical products, and light-based aesthetic and medical treatment systems for women in the United States and internationally. The company offers Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima quantitative viral load tests for HIV, Hepatitis C, and Hepatitis B; ThinPrep System for use in cytology applications; Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth; and various diagnostic tests for acute respiratory ailments.

