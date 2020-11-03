Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in K. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 100.0% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 98.8% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 274.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of K opened at $63.94 on Tuesday. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $52.66 and a twelve month high of $72.88. The company has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.15.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 43.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Analysts predict that Kellogg will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 57.87%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on K shares. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Kellogg from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Friday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.63.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $6,881,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 533,334 shares of company stock worth $35,625,875. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

