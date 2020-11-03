Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 25,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. First Command Bank grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Friday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.14.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $91.12 on Tuesday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.20 and a fifty-two week high of $114.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.60.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

