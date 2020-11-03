Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires 2,646 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 55.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPM. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20,306.8% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,810,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797,056 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. FAI Wealth Management grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 317.0% in the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $100.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $305.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $141.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target (up previously from $122.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.59.

In related news, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $230,335.38. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $333,359.67. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.