Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 142,652 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 564,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 142,652 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.15% of Ally Financial worth $14,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,026,000. Magnolia Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 6,626,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,364 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,629,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,486 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 890.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,293,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 129.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 17,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $502,046.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 715,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,753,536.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $23.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine cut Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Ally Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ally Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.63.

NYSE:ALLY opened at $27.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.22 and a twelve month high of $33.34. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.32.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.53. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.43%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Read More: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.