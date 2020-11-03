Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,818 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 11,764 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.18% of Amedisys worth $14,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,851 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amedisys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $395,000. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Amedisys by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,715 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Amedisys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Michael Paul North sold 4,069 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $935,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,500 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.03, for a total value of $378,045.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,570 shares in the company, valued at $7,704,557.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,411 shares of company stock worth $2,974,850. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on AMED. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Amedisys from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Amedisys from $218.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Amedisys from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Amedisys from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Amedisys from $246.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.57.

AMED opened at $254.38 on Tuesday. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.95 and a 12 month high of $264.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $242.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.24.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.25. Amedisys had a return on equity of 27.15% and a net margin of 8.22%. Equities analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

