229,764 Shares in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 229,764 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,414,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.19% of Chegg as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chegg during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chegg in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chegg by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Chegg in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Get Chegg alerts:

Shares of CHGG opened at $72.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of -364.40, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.97. Chegg, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.89 and a 1 year high of $89.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 8.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.14.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $154.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Chegg from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Chegg from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Chegg in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Chegg from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Chegg from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.73.

In other news, CMO Esther Lem sold 2,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.89, for a total value of $167,213.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 160,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,841,389.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total value of $1,855,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,027,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,317,898.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,584 shares of company stock valued at $7,530,774 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chegg Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.