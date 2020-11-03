New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Boosts Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 15.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Globe Life by 0.3% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,035,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,816 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 4.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 848,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,960,000 after buying an additional 39,615 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 3.0% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 623,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,250,000 after buying an additional 18,367 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 582,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,242,000 after acquiring an additional 258,182 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 404,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,993,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Globe Life alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on GL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Globe Life from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised Globe Life from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Globe Life from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.17.

In related news, CEO Gary L. Coleman sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $1,100,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 737,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,452,607.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Carol A. Mccoy sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total value of $747,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,638,690.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 107,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,045,900. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GL stock opened at $83.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.74 and a 52-week high of $111.43.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 5th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.