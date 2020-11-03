Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,812,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,404,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,845 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,385,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 12,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 60.8% during the second quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 23,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,763 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 44.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JPM opened at $100.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $305.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.88 and a 200 day moving average of $97.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total value of $230,335.38. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $333,359.67. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.59.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

