Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,646 Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 88.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,646 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 326.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 2,511.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 198.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 31.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

In related news, insider Charles Muth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total value of $1,759,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 211,595 shares in the company, valued at $37,223,792.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Teri L. Witteman sold 1,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total value of $248,566.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 51,550 shares in the company, valued at $6,507,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 264,187 shares of company stock valued at $36,897,103 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Beyond Meat from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.76.

Beyond Meat stock opened at $143.56 on Tuesday. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.18 and a 52-week high of $197.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,794.50 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $113.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.