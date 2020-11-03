JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 0.9% of LVW Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $418,000. Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 235,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.3% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 115.4% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.9% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 26,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $230,335.38. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $333,359.67. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. TheStreet raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.59.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $100.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $141.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

