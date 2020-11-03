New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $760,000 Stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 26.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

PACW opened at $19.55 on Tuesday. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.84 and a 1 year high of $40.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.65.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.25). PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 98.27% and a positive return on equity of 5.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on PACW shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PacWest Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

