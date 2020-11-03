KBC Group NV Buys 224,080 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 467.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224,080 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.07% of The Mosaic worth $4,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,043,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $513,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,913 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,945,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,394,000 after purchasing an additional 431,908 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 5,469,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,608 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,345,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,873,000 after purchasing an additional 15,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,177,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576,807 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MOS. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on The Mosaic from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Mosaic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet raised The Mosaic from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of The Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on The Mosaic from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.34.

Shares of MOS opened at $19.56 on Tuesday. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $22.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61, a PEG ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.09.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The Mosaic had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is 105.26%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

