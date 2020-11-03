Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 216,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,182,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter worth $241,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 57,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 7,350 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter worth $426,000. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 34,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total value of $984,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,528.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP James A. Kilberg sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $1,067,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WY. DA Davidson cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, September 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.56.

WY opened at $28.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.59 and a beta of 1.96. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $31.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.04.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.