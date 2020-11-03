Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,452 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 110.0% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 522.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 305.7% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 79.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $13.43 on Tuesday. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $20.52. The stock has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.61 and a 200 day moving average of $12.15.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. KeyCorp had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.08.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

