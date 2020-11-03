Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GPC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 135.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 293.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPC opened at $93.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.06. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $49.68 and a 1-year high of $108.58.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 21.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GPC. Argus boosted their price target on Genuine Parts from $84.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Genuine Parts from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded Genuine Parts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.14.

In other news, Director John R. Holder bought 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.72 per share, with a total value of $201,784.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,687.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

