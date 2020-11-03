Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 331,023 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 66.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 169,297 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 331,023 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $15,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Leidos by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,688,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $523,219,000 after purchasing an additional 95,974 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 1.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,469,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $231,309,000 after buying an additional 40,194 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,312,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $122,904,000 after buying an additional 10,137 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 0.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,130,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $105,918,000 after buying an additional 8,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 57.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 861,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $80,697,000 after buying an additional 314,514 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Leidos from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine raised Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Friday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $109.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.46.

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $85.73 on Tuesday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.00 and a fifty-two week high of $125.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.43.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 23.81%. Leidos’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.31%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

