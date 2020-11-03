Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $16.82 Million Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 128.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 99,345 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.12% of Genuine Parts worth $16,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Genuine Parts by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,827,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Genuine Parts by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 180,399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,146,000 after purchasing an additional 75,457 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Genuine Parts by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. 77.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GPC opened at $93.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.27, a PEG ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.07. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $49.68 and a one year high of $108.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.70 and its 200-day moving average is $89.06.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 21.67% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. TheStreet upgraded Genuine Parts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Argus raised their price objective on Genuine Parts from $84.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Genuine Parts from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.14.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director John R. Holder bought 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.72 per share, for a total transaction of $201,784.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,687.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

