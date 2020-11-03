State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stock Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,476 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 5,115 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.07% of NetApp worth $6,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NTAP. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the third quarter worth approximately $327,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of NetApp by 8.7% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 61,370 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of NetApp by 1.1% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,357 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in NetApp by 8.3% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 697,687 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $30,586,000 after buying an additional 53,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in NetApp by 23.0% during the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 10,220 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 22,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total transaction of $1,018,719.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,719.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NTAP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on NetApp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. 140166 reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research note on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub raised NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Cowen upped their price target on NetApp from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NetApp from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.56.

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $44.94 on Tuesday. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.66 and a 52-week high of $65.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.51 and a 200 day moving average of $43.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.33.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.32. NetApp had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 240.01%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.39%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

