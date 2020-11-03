KBC Group NV Has $3.66 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF)

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 116,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,120 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $3,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 28.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,057,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,303,000 after purchasing an additional 236,951 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,189,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,866,000 after purchasing an additional 169,237 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 19.6% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,039,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,540,000 after purchasing an additional 334,595 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter valued at $9,507,000. 79.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FNF has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut Fidelity National Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. TheStreet lowered Fidelity National Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

In other news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 131,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $4,097,040.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 504,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,683,785.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 18,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.21, for a total value of $586,866.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,591,017.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 457,502 shares of company stock valued at $14,695,175 over the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FNF opened at $31.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.23. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $49.28.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.38. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.94%.

Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

