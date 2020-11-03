Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 1,555.6% in the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in International Paper by 278.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in International Paper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in International Paper in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in International Paper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of International Paper from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of International Paper from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. International Paper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.42.

Shares of IP opened at $45.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. International Paper has a 1-year low of $26.38 and a 1-year high of $47.64.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 46.28%.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

