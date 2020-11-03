Carderock Capital Management Inc. Sells 40 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the third quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 182 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the second quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,004.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,504.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.98, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3,162.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,903.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,530.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,600.00 target price (up from $3,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,525.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,740.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,532.52.

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $4,369,386.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,370,690.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $3,928,322.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,068,679.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,161 shares of company stock worth $16,476,114 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

