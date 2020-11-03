Sonora Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,230 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. 57.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on AMZN. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Societe Generale boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,730.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,500.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,525.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,532.52.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $926,551.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,930,366.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 8 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3,208.60 per share, with a total value of $25,668.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,303.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,161 shares of company stock valued at $16,476,114. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $3,004.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market cap of $1,504.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,162.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,903.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.7 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

