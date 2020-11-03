Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Boosted by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,792 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 4.6% of Ethic Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $4,075.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,532.52.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,174.18, for a total value of $3,809,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,741,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,238 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $3,928,322.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,068,679.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,161 shares of company stock valued at $16,476,114. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,004.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,162.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,903.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1,504.91 billion, a PE ratio of 87.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

